Woman, boy injured after vehicle collides with riding lawnmower near Chatham

Police in Chatham say they’re investigating a crash between a riding lawnmower and a vehicle that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

It was just after 6 p.m. Monday when investigators say an eastbound vehicle on Gleeson Line in Tilbury Township hit the riding lawnmower, which had pulled out onto the road from a private driveway.

The 65-year-old woman driving the lawnmower was first transported to hospital in Chatham before being airlifted to the London Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger on the lawnmower, a boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the vehicle wasn’t hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.