Zero block of East Hastings Street to host new Indigenous housing facility

The B.C. government has announced plans to redevelop a large swath of the zero-block of East Hastings Street with a new Indigenous housing facility.

The project, a partnership between the province and the Aboriginal Land Trust, will create 50 “affordable rental” homes and 50 new supportive housing units at 52-92 East Hastings St., according to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

However, the project will involve, in part, the redevelopment of the existing Shaldon Hotel, which is currently home to 52 Single Room Occupancy units, meaning the development will actually create a net of 48 new units, according to BC Housing.

The ministry says existing occupants of the supportive housing at the Shaldon will be offered alternative housing, and will be allowed to return to the new facility with no increase in rent.

The property in question is also currently home to Pigeon Park Savings, the Downtown Eastside Street Market and the city’s first overdose prevention site.

The development will also include a “safe and inclusive healing centre that is accessible to all,” operated by the Vancouver Native Heath Society, said the ministry.

The affordable rental units will be operated by the Lu’ma Native Housing Society with rent linked to residents’ incomes, while the supportive units will be operated by RainCity Housing with rent fixed at the shelter allowance rate of $375 per month.

The Shaldon Hotel is designated as a heritage site, and the province said it has submitted a proposal to Vancouver’s Heritage Advisory Committee to consider how the new development’s proposed design would incorporate Indigenous heritage elements.

The province is funding the project with $22.2 million from its Indigenous Housing Fund.