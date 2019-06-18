Award honours farming families with century-old roots in Saskatchewan

Coming from a farming family, Don Lenz has been working in the industry since he was a teenager.

“My grandpa officially started his farming business in the early 1900s” Lenz said. “Our family has been farming ever since.”

Farming is engrained in our province’s history, and for some Saskatchewan families, their farming roots extend more than a century.

The Lenz family has owned the same acreage in Vibank since 1919 where they grow grain and other crops.

The Lenz’s are just one of 180 families being honoured this year with the Century Family Farm Award from the Information Services Corporation (ISC).

ISC provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Saskatchewan.

The award is given to farming families who “have continuously maintained the same farm or ranch operation in Saskatchewan for 100 years or more,” as stated in a press release.

Lenz is the third generation of his family to be involved in running the farm.

“It’s great getting to be part of this legacy within my family,” Lenz said.

Since 2007, more than 4,500 awards have been given out to families across the province.

The first batch of awards were handed out in Regina on Tuesday, with another ceremony scheduled in Saskatoon.