Provincial government proposing multi-line carp fishing

If you’re an avid angler, you might be excited to hear you may soon be able to use multiple lines when carp fishing. In a news release last week, the Ontario government announced they are considering allowing multi-line carp fishing.

“This initiative is just one more way we want to make life easier for anglers,” said John Yakabuski, the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “Ontario has excellent carp fishing opportunities and we want to offer people the chance to experience sustainable multi-line carp fishing.”

Adam Weir, a fishing biologist with the Ontario Federation of Hunters and Anglers, said this is good news for anglers.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia concerned over possible change to northern shrimp quota

“We’ve been a long-time advocate for more sustainable multiple-line opportunities, and this really is a step in the right direction,” said Weir.

Currently, in most cases, Weir says you’re allowed one line per angler but the number of lines depends on regulations in the area and the time of year.

“For example, from a boat from the Great Lakes in many areas you can use two lines, and then also while ice fishing in many areas you can use two lines as well. So, just know your fishing regulations before you head out,” said Weir.

Weir adds that common carp are extremely abundant, meaning anglers have plenty of chances to reel in a big one.

READ MORE: Decline in spending on offshore oil projects in Newfoundland hitting East Coast

“I think just creating more opportunities, it makes a little more attractive to anglers and the carp angling community,” said Weir.

The provincial government is asking the public for feedback on how to improve the angling experiencing in Ontario. To have your say visit the Environmental Registry Page.

To learn about all the rules on carp fishing in Ontario, head to Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters website.