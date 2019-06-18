Police still searching for person of interest in connection with Nathan Phillips Square shooting

Police are still looking for a person of interest wanted in connection with a shooting that left four injured at Nathan Phillips Square on Monday, chief Mark Saunders says.

Gunfire erupted at Bay and Queen streets, near the southeast corner of the Square, at approximately 3:45 p.m., as millions were attending the Toronto Raptors Championship parade.

Players, along with team management and politicians, including Premier Doug Ford, Mayor John Tory and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, had just taken their seats on the stage.

As the shots rang out, people were sent scrambling as everyone tried to run from the area.

Toronto police said four people sustained injuries in the shooting but none were life-threatening.

Police arrested three people at the scene in relation to the shooting investigation and recovered two firearms, Saunders said, but added that they were not the guns used in the incident.

“I can tell you is what we have seized is not consistent with the evidence we have of the firearm that was discharged,” he said. “So when we look at the casings which identify that a gunshot has occurred, they are not matching right to the guns that we have seized.”

He said police are still searching for another person of interest – a white male who is described as being between five-foot-nine and six feet tall with short, light brown hair and a heavy build. At the time, he was wearing a white button down T-shirt and was last seen running westbound on Queen Street.

Saunders said they are still combing over evidence and video and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information to contact police.

Shaquille Miller, Abdukarim Kerow and Thanio Toussaint were the three charged at the scene. All three appeared in court Tuesday.

Miller, 25, was charged with five counts related to firearms, one count of assaulting a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Video obtained from the scene shows several police and TTC officers taking down who appears to be Miller shortly after the shooting.

Toussaint, 20, was charged with five counts of firearm related offences, including carrying a concealed weapon, as well as three drug charges.

Kerow was arrested and charged with 14 firearm-related offences and several drug-related offences dating back to May 2019.

The chief actually calls this man “a person of interest” and though police seized 2 guns seized yesterday during their arrests, they are still looking for the gun used in the shooting because the casings recovered at the scene do not match the guns seized. — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) June 18, 2019