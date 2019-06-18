Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in Haliburton residence

A Haliburton man has been charged with second-degree murder and police found a body inside a home early Tuesday.

Around 1 a.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to call for assistance at a residence on Highland Street in the village, about 125 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Police say they located a deceased male inside the home.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, OPP said.

The investigation led to the arrest of Norman Hart, 33, of Haliburton, who was charged with second-degree murder.

Both Haliburton Highlands and City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are continuing the investigation under the direction of Det. Staff Sgt. Kurtis Fredericks of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 705-286-1431 or 1-888-310-1122 or the Kawartha/Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).