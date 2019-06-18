Fire
June 18, 2019 3:12 pm

B.C. wildfire crews called to trio of new blazes near 100 Mile House

By Online Journalist  Global News

An aerial view of a wildfire burning near Drewry Lake in the Cariboo region.

BC Wildfire Service
The BC Wildfire Service was called into action near 100 Mile House on Tuesday.

Crews were called to a suspected lightning-caused wildfire by Drewry Lake, about 45 kilometres east of the Cariboo community.

The fire was first spotted Tuesday, and was about 3.5 hectares in size as of 11:30 a.m.

The wildfire service said it had 23 firefighters on scene, along with air tanker support and one piece of heavy equipment working the fire.

A second, three-person crew was also deployed to another fire near Greeny Lake to the northwest. A third fire, suspected to have been caused by humans, is also burning near Highway 97 along Lac La Hache.

Both fires were listed as 0.01 hectares in size as of Tuesday morning.

The wildfire service advised that smoke from the fires may be visible from nearby communities and from Highway 97.

