OPP investigating attempted trailer theft on Queensway

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating an attempted theft of a trailer on Highway 417 Tuesday morning. Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect.

According to police, a male driver was travelling on Highway 417 eastbound between Eagleson Road and Moodie Drive pulling a two-axle trailer with approximately $130,000 worth of construction equipment on it.

The driver realized that the trailer had a flat tire so he pulled onto the shoulder of the highway just to the west of Moodie Drive.

The trailer was left unattended for a short period of time while the driver went to purchase a new tire nearby.

Police then say the owner of the trailer returned to the scene at around 7:30 a.m. and saw a blue Ford pickup truck parked in front of the trailer with a man allegedly trying to attach the trailer to his truck.

The trailer owner parked his vehicle directly in front of the suspect’s pickup and moments later the man allegedly got into his pickup and fled the scene quickly without the trailer, sideswiping the other vehicle in the process.

The suspect vehicle should have minor damage to the driver side. The alleged thief is described as a Caucasian male with dark hair, a slender build, and is around 5′, 9″ tall. The man is estimated to be in his late 40s.

The OPP Ottawa detachment is investigating and is asking anyone who may have seen the incident or who could have video evidence that could assist in the investigation to call the Ottawa OPP at 613-270-9171 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.