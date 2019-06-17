Renfrew man airlifted to Ottawa after ‘serious assault’: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 37-year-old man was airlifted to Ottawa after being hospitalized in Renfrew for “serious injuries” he sustained during an altercation in the Ottawa Valley town late Sunday night.

Officers from the OPP’s detachment in Renfrew were called to the scene of the alleged assault on Argyle Street South at around 11 p.m., where they found the victim, according to a statement issued by the detachment on Monday afternoon.

Renfrew paramedics took the injured man to a local hospital, and an Ornge transport later transferred him to Ottawa, according to provincial police.

OPP says their criminal investigation branch continues to probe the incident.

Provincial police ask anyone with information that may assist investigators to call the Renfrew detachment at 613-432-3211 or Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

