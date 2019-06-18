Regina residents frustrated with amount of power outrages

More than 1,100 people in the Creeks and the Whitmore Park area found themselves in the dark on Monday morning due to a power outage caused by what SaskPower says was a squirrel.
On Tuesday, people living in Regina’s Westhill, Fairways West, and Normanview neighbourhoods woke up to outages.
Power was out from 2 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., impacting 2,100 customers.
The cause, according to SaskPower, was a problem with a substation breaker.
By 9:45 a.m., Whitmore Park was once again without power.
SaskPower crews were sent out to determine the cause and to repair the problem. Power was restored by 11:15 a.m.
The cause is yet to be determined, according to SaskPower.
SaskPower says this is more usual than people think and say one-third of all power outages are caused by wildlife.
Despite the reasons, Regina residents are clearly frustrated with this common occurrence.
