Regina residents frustrated with amount of power outrages

More than 1,100 people in the Creeks and the Whitmore Park area found themselves in the dark on Monday morning due to a power outage caused by what SaskPower says was a squirrel.

The Creeks out. Saskpower reliability very suspect. First couple of gusts and the power is out. Get a grip and get up to other provincial reliability standards.We knew this was coming. Never seen so many outages.. — ian harrison (@IanHarrison141) October 18, 2017

On Tuesday, people living in Regina’s Westhill, Fairways West, and Normanview neighbourhoods woke up to outages.

This is ridiculous how often the power goes out in this end of the city — Mitch W (@MitchW1521) June 18, 2019

Power was out from 2 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., impacting 2,100 customers.

The cause, according to SaskPower, was a problem with a substation breaker.

Oh look another power outage in nw Regina what a surprise! #skoutage @SaskPower can we just go two weeks without our power going out????????? — Kwang (@Kwang39253492) June 18, 2019

By 9:45 a.m., Whitmore Park was once again without power.

SaskPower crews were sent out to determine the cause and to repair the problem. Power was restored by 11:15 a.m.

The cause is yet to be determined, according to SaskPower.

SaskPower says this is more usual than people think and say one-third of all power outages are caused by wildlife.

@SaskPower There has been (at least) 4 unplanned outages and 2 “planned” outages since early in the spring in NW Regina. Something’s got to give. — Jon Hayward (@jonrhayward) June 18, 2019

Despite the reasons, Regina residents are clearly frustrated with this common occurrence.