Canada
June 18, 2019 2:30 pm

Regina residents frustrated with amount of power outrages

By Online Producer  Global News

Regina residents have taken Twitter to express their frustrations about the number of power outages that have taken place over the past couple of days.

Jonathan Guignard / Global News
More than 1,100 people in the Creeks and the Whitmore Park area found themselves in the dark on Monday morning due to a power outage caused by what SaskPower says was a squirrel.

On Tuesday, people living in Regina’s Westhill, Fairways West, and Normanview neighbourhoods woke up to outages.

Power was out from 2 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., impacting 2,100 customers.

The cause, according to SaskPower, was a problem with a substation breaker.

By 9:45 a.m., Whitmore Park was once again without power.

SaskPower crews were sent out to determine the cause and to repair the problem. Power was restored by 11:15 a.m.

The cause is yet to be determined, according to SaskPower.

SaskPower says this is more usual than people think and say one-third of all power outages are caused by wildlife.

Despite the reasons, Regina residents are clearly frustrated with this common occurrence.

