A Montreal family that won $1M in 2017 takes home $65M Lotto Max prize

Winning $1 million in the lottery is a stroke of luck, but you have to be blessed by the gods to win $65 million two years later.

That’s what happened to the Lanteri family from Montreal, who were presented a cheque by Loto-Québec on Monday after winning the biggest jackpot ever drawn in Canada.

Giuseppa Lanteri and Nunzio Lanteri, who won $1 million in the Extra draw on Jan. 20, 2017, shared the prize with their two children, Jane and Salvatore Lanteri.

This time, the $65 million was divided between eight family members.

The Lanteris were quiet at the award ceremony, but did share their travel plans — a tour of Italy, where they are from, and Mauritius, where Jane Lanteri’s spouse is from.

The Ville-Émard dépanneur owner, Martine Guérin, who sold the winning ticket, will receive $650,000 — one per cent of the draw.

Guérin said she mainly intends to invest in her business, and perhaps “spoil herself a little.”