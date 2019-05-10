Group in Brossard wins $50M Lotto Max jackpot
Some 20 people took the province’s largest Lotto Max jackpot in a year as they won the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot in the May 3 draw.
They bought the winning ticket at a Loto Quebec kiosk in the Champlain Mall operated by the Quebec Epilepsy Association, which means one per cent of the winnings — $500,000 — will benefit that organization.
The 20 winners bought a kind of a ticket called “formule groupe” — which allows friends, family and perfect strangers to buy shares of a ticket. A 20-person formule groupe ticket dramatically improves the odds of winning, said Loto Quebec spokesperson Patrice Lavoie.
Lavoie said there is still one person in the winning group who hasn’t come forward.
“We expect that person to be coming to Loto Quebec’s office pretty soon,” Lavoie said.
Each winner shares $2.5 million, although they are free to divide that amount further among family or friends.
