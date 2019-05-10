Group in Brossard wins $50M Lotto Max jackpot

Some 20 people took the province’s largest Lotto Max jackpot in a year as they won the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot in the May 3 draw.

They bought the winning ticket at a Loto Quebec kiosk in the Champlain Mall operated by the Quebec Epilepsy Association, which means one per cent of the winnings — $500,000 — will benefit that organization.

A group of 20 people spoke to reporters today about winning the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot. It was fascinating to hear their plans — renovations, travel to Greece, college tuition. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Lain08YNEx — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 10, 2019

The 20 winners bought a kind of a ticket called “formule groupe” — which allows friends, family and perfect strangers to buy shares of a ticket. A 20-person formule groupe ticket dramatically improves the odds of winning, said Loto Quebec spokesperson Patrice Lavoie.

Ticket bought at Champlain Mall, buying a kind of ticket known as a "formule groupe." Strangers can join in with friends to buy shares of a ticket. Some knew each other in the group, some didn't. Still one person out there who hasn't claimed their winnings. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/LPkF8XcHXJ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 10, 2019

Lavoie said there is still one person in the winning group who hasn’t come forward.

“We expect that person to be coming to Loto Quebec’s office pretty soon,” Lavoie said.

Each winner shares $2.5 million, although they are free to divide that amount further among family or friends.