Montreal couple finds $1M lotto ticket in book, plans to celebrate with a ‘poutine, double sauce, double cheese’

A Quebec couple was rummaging through the things in their home when they found a $1 million lotto ticket, tucked away between the pages of a book.

“Rather than flowers or chocolate for Valentine’s Day, we went to the Montreal Casino with friends and bought a lottery ticket. It was a gift, huh my love?” said Nicole Pedneault, looking at Roger Larocque.

Pedneault and Larocque claimed the prize — with just two days left before the ticket was set to expire.

Pedneault found the ticket because one of her grandsons was preparing a presentation on Japan and, having visited the country, she wanted to find him souvenirs to accompany his talk.

“If my grandson had not asked me to lend him objects for his presentation, I would never have found the ticket in time,” said Pedneault.

“The first thing I did when I discovered the ticket in the book was to check what the deadline was to claim a prize with Lotto-Quebec. It’s very lucky to have found it at the last minute like this.”

The couple says they intend to spoil their five sons, as well as their grandchildren. They are also considering buying a new car.

“We have no plans to celebrate tonight. We will go to a small restaurant, and we’ll spoil ourselves by ordering a poutine, double sauce and double cheese,” she said laughing.

From Jan. 1 to April 2, 2019, Loto-Quebec has paid out 23 winnings of $ 1,000,000 or more.

