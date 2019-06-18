Knife-wielding suspect robs Penticton pizza shop

A pizza shop in Penticton was robbed on Friday, at midnight, by a suspect wielding a knife and a fire poker.

According to Penticton RCMP, the suspect entered the store and walked behind the counter, where staff make the pizzas.

The suspect, who was wielding a knife and a fire poker, then told a staff member to open the cash register.

The employee opened the register, with the suspect placing the cash into a pizza box before fleeing on foot. The suspect left behind the knife, with staff then calling 911.

Video surveillance captured the suspect, who is described as being 5-foot-9. He was last seen wearing a ski mask, a long shirt, pants and gloves.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.