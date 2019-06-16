Crime
Regina police investigate alleged armed robbery in Highland Park neighbourhood

The Regina Police Service is searching for two suspects involved in an alleged armed robbery that happened in Highland Park Sunday morning.

The Regina Police Service says they are investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in Highland Park Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened behind Hesse Bay in the 500 block of Albert Street North shortly before 1 a.m.

The victims had personal property stolen from them, but officers say they were not injured.

Police say they are looking for two male suspects.

The first suspect is described as standing between 5′ to 5′ 4″ tall, about 115 to 130 lbs,  and wearing a red bandana, a red hooded sweatshirt and dark pants and carrying a machete.

Police describe the second suspect as wearing dark pants and carrying a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

