Crime
June 17, 2019 2:23 pm

Man, 31, charged after armed robbery in Canning, N.S.: RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia police have charged a Centreville man with several offences following an alleged armed robbery in Canning.

File Photo
A A

A 39-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a credit union in Canning, N.S., on Friday.

Police say that at approximately 9:30 a.m. on June 14, officers received reports that a man had entered a business on Seminary Avenue carrying a gun.

Gunshots were reported, but police say no one was injured.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP say man in custody after shots fired in attempted robbery

The suspect fled prior to police arrival, but officers say a description of the suspect and their vehicle was provided by a witness.

Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop and sped off, according to police.

He was later located outside of a home on Highway 359 in Centreville and arrested without incident, police say.

Leif Spilchen, 39, of Centreville, N.S., now faces the following charges:

  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Committing an indictable offence wearing a face mask
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
  • Use of violence to a person
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Unauthorized use of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a firearm while prohibited
  • Flight from police
  • Operate a vehicle while prohibited
  • Breach of probation

WATCH: 22 men arrested in numerous cellphone store robberies in the GTA, 9 cases remain unsolved

Spilchen was remanded into custody over the weekend and appeared in court on June 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the alleged robbery is asked to call police at 902-679-5555 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canning
Canning crime
Canning robbery
Centreville
Crime
gun shots
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Crime
Nova Scotia Police
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
Robbery
Seminary Avenue

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.