Man, 31, charged after armed robbery in Canning, N.S.: RCMP

A 39-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a credit union in Canning, N.S., on Friday.
Police say that at approximately 9:30 a.m. on June 14, officers received reports that a man had entered a business on Seminary Avenue carrying a gun.
Gunshots were reported, but police say no one was injured.
The suspect fled prior to police arrival, but officers say a description of the suspect and their vehicle was provided by a witness.
Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop and sped off, according to police.
He was later located outside of a home on Highway 359 in Centreville and arrested without incident, police say.
Leif Spilchen, 39, of Centreville, N.S., now faces the following charges:
Spilchen was remanded into custody over the weekend and appeared in court on June 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about the alleged robbery is asked to call police at 902-679-5555 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
