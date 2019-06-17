Man, 31, charged after armed robbery in Canning, N.S.: RCMP

A 39-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a credit union in Canning, N.S., on Friday.

Police say that at approximately 9:30 a.m. on June 14, officers received reports that a man had entered a business on Seminary Avenue carrying a gun.

Gunshots were reported, but police say no one was injured.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival, but officers say a description of the suspect and their vehicle was provided by a witness.

Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop and sped off, according to police.

He was later located outside of a home on Highway 359 in Centreville and arrested without incident, police say.

Leif Spilchen, 39, of Centreville, N.S., now faces the following charges:

Robbery with a firearm

Committing an indictable offence wearing a face mask

Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence

Use of violence to a person

Careless use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Unauthorized use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Flight from police

Operate a vehicle while prohibited

Breach of probation

Spilchen was remanded into custody over the weekend and appeared in court on June 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the alleged robbery is asked to call police at 902-679-5555 or to contact Crime Stoppers.