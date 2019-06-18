New summer patio to launch at The Burt Tuesday night
Concertgoers at the Burton Cummings Theatre will have a new way to enjoy events at the Exchange District venue this summer.
The Burt Backyard, a new summer patio named for a song by the historic theatre’s namesake, Burton Cummings, will be a “casual neighbourhood gathering space,” said True North Sports + Entertainment.
The triangular park across the street from the theatre will be licensed on certain event days, as will the portion of Smith Street between the theatre and the park.
Weather permitting, the Burt Backyard will be open an hour prior to doors opening at the theatre, and will close half an hour after shows for select events, beginning with Tuesday night’s Steel Panther performance and running through the end of August.
The space will include bar service, food, and local entertainment, and the project is supported by the city as well as West End, Exchange District and Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.
True North said it intends for the Backyard to become a lasting neighbourhood improvement.
The Burt Backyard is expected to be open during the following events:
June 18 – Steel Panther
June 21 – Galactic
June 22 – The ABBA Show
June 23 – Bobby McFerrin
July 4 – Bad Religion
July 7 – Katya
July 23 – Slash
August 7 – Blue Rodeo
August 8 – Blue Rodeo
August 16 – Quiet Riot
August 19 – Tiny Meat Gang
August 24 – The Iron Maidens
August 29 – Godspeed You! Black Emperor
