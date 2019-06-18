New summer patio to launch at The Burt Tuesday night

Concertgoers at the Burton Cummings Theatre will have a new way to enjoy events at the Exchange District venue this summer.

The Burt Backyard, a new summer patio named for a song by the historic theatre’s namesake, Burton Cummings, will be a “casual neighbourhood gathering space,” said True North Sports + Entertainment.

The triangular park across the street from the theatre will be licensed on certain event days, as will the portion of Smith Street between the theatre and the park.

Weather permitting, the Burt Backyard will be open an hour prior to doors opening at the theatre, and will close half an hour after shows for select events, beginning with Tuesday night’s Steel Panther performance and running through the end of August.

The space will include bar service, food, and local entertainment, and the project is supported by the city as well as West End, Exchange District and Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

True North said it intends for the Backyard to become a lasting neighbourhood improvement.

The Burt Backyard is expected to be open during the following events:

June 18 – Steel Panther

June 21 – Galactic

June 22 – The ABBA Show

June 23 – Bobby McFerrin

July 4 – Bad Religion

July 7 – Katya

July 23 – Slash

August 7 – Blue Rodeo

August 8 – Blue Rodeo

August 16 – Quiet Riot

August 19 – Tiny Meat Gang

August 24 – The Iron Maidens

August 29 – Godspeed You! Black Emperor

