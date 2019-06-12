Wawanesa Insurance to be major tenant at new True North Square building

Winnipeg’s True North Square development is getting a new addition.

Global News has learned Wawanesa Insurance will be the major tenant at a building which will be constructed across the street from True North Square, at the old Hull’s Family Bookstores location on Graham Avenue.

True North’s real estate arm and James Richardson and Sons will own the new building, and it will also result in the demolition of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet parkade.

An official announcement will be made Thursday morning.

The True North Square Plaza opened to the public Sept. 27, 2018.

