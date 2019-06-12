True North Square
Wawanesa Insurance to be major tenant at new True North Square building

The old family Hull's Family Bookstores location will be the site of a new building with Wawanesa Insurance as its main tenant.

Jordan Pearn/Global News
Winnipeg’s True North Square development is getting a new addition.

Global News has learned Wawanesa Insurance will be the major tenant at a building which will be constructed across the street from True North Square, at the old Hull’s Family Bookstores location on Graham Avenue.

True North’s real estate arm and James Richardson and Sons will own the new building, and it will also result in the demolition of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet parkade.

The RWB parkade.

Jordan Pearn/Global News

An official announcement will be made Thursday morning.

The True North Square Plaza opened to the public Sept. 27, 2018.

