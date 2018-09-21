True North Square Plaza opens to public Sept. 27

True North Square Plaza has an official opening date.

The opening of the project’s tower at 242 Hargrave St. will be celebrated on Sept. 27, when public access will be allowed for the first time since construction began.

The celebration features a full day of programming, including musicians, performers, food trucks and more. Premier Brian Pallister and mayor Brian Bowman will be in attendance to officially open the development. A 56-jet water feature will also be on display for the first time.

“After so much anticipation, we are thrilled to be able to showcase the many features of this public plaza to the citizens of Winnipeg,” Jim Ludlow, president of True North Real Estate Development, said.

“Bring your lunch, grab a snack, enjoy the entertainment and, of course, take part in the grand opening program, which will be a historic moment for our city.”

The tower on Hargrave Street is home to the offices of the Thompson Dorfman Sweatman firm, while Tower 2 at 225 Carlton St. will open in 2019 as an office, retail and residential building. The third and fourth towers, which will be home to the Sutton Place Hotel and Residencies, are expected to be complete in 2021.

