Winnipeg council to vote on True North Square at final meeting before election

Winnipeg city council is meeting for the final time Thursday before the civic election Oct. 24.

It’s the final meeting for four councillors, including Russ Wyatt, Mike Paktaghan, Marty Morantz, and Jenny Gerbasi.

READ MORE: Long time City of Winnipeg councillor won’t run in October

Morantz will seek the Conservative nomination in the Charleswood-St James-Assiniboia-Headingley for the 2019 federal election.

Wyatt is facing sexual assault charges and recently said he would not run for re-election.

Gerbasi and Paktaghan also decided to hang up their hats.

READ MORE: Registration begins for potential Winnipeg city councillors

Council is expected to vote on increased funding to True North Square and its residential and hotel towers using tax incremental financing.

Also on the table is a motion to make it mandatory for an elected council member to take a paid leave of absence while facing criminal charges including sexual assault.

WATCH: Transcona residents ‘shocked’ after Russ Wyatt’s sexual assault charge