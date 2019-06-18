‘Plant Guy’ gets his wish granted, gives Kawhi Leonard a ‘Kawhactus’ plant during Raptors parade

The man behind the viral fame of the “Kawhactus” got his wish granted Monday, when he passed Kawhi Leonard a plant from the crowd of the Raptors Parade.

After the Raptors’ performance in Game 6 won the team the NBA Championship title last week, hundreds of thousands of fans flooded the streets of Toronto, climbing onto transit vehicles, mounting street light posts, and on at least one occasion — uprooting a plant.



“When you see him, tell him I have a housewarming gift for him, tell him I love him,” the straight-faced fan tells Global News reporter Mark Carcasole. Which prompts Carcasole to ask him, “What kind of plant is that?” In the now-viral video.

“It’s a plant for Kawhi, it’s a Kawhi plant,” #PlantGuy slurs. “It’s a Kawhi cactus … a Kawhactus.” And with fern in hand — roots and soil dangling from the base — a viral sensation was born.

On Monday, when millions of fans converged on downtown Toronto to celebrate the team with a parade, the “Kawhactus” (or “Kawactus” if you prefer) was delivered to its intended owner.

From its humble roots, the moment was picked up by major media outlets in Canada, the United States, and everywhere in between, with the hysterics of the interview extending as far as Drake’s Instagram account.

As people celebrated the Toronto Raptors winning the NBA Finals, the internet was having fun with memes of Kawhi Leonard, Drake and the now infamous "plant guy". #WeTheNorth MORE: https://t.co/N6aBYu4hyS pic.twitter.com/OGObNzK1rL — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) June 15, 2019

Given the instant-fame, Plant Guy, whose real name is Kyle, got his wish granted at Monday’s Raptors Parade, and was captured on video giving Leonard a plant.

This is what happened: Kyle spotted Plant Guy, RECOGNIZED HIM, and called Drake over.#WeTheNorth #RaptorsParade pic.twitter.com/pc22PTrFm5 — Raptors Girls (@RaptorsGirls) June 17, 2019

Carcasole recently caught up with the 15-minute celebrity ahead of the parade near some still-rooted shrubs, to get to know the man behind the plant.

“You should see how many plants I grow, Mark, just so I can rip them out in celebration. I got to rip ’em out every time Serge makes a dunk,” the Okanagan, B.C. resident, who didn’t want his last name used, said.



In between being asked to pose for photos with fans, Plant Guy confesses that the fame is overwhelming, and he has to sit down everyone in a while.

And while we are not sure if any more plants will meet their fate the same way, we are certain that the iconic plant moment will be forever synonymous with the Raptors’ win.

