New Brunswick to install carbon monoxide monitors in nearly 160 schools

New Brunswick is going to install carbon monoxide monitors in roughly 160 provincial schools that operate with fuel-fired heating systems, the province has announced.

Installation of the devices will be carried out during the summer break and are expected to be completed by the time school heating systems are turned on in the fall, the province said on Tuesday.

“The health and safety of our students is our top priority,” said Dominic Cardy, New Brunswick’s education minister, in a press release accompanying the announcement.

Tenders for the devices were issued on June 3, and the province has positioned the initiative as a push to make New Brunswick schools safer.

Carbon monoxide has no colour, taste or smell and doesn’t irritate the eyes, nose or throat.

As a result, it’s incredibly hard to detect. The province says devices will allow for early detection of the gas and help to save lives.

The monitors were not previously installed as they weren’t required by the National Building Code of Canada.

“We have identified an opportunity to make our schools safer and we are working diligently to have this work completed,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Oliver.

“Each school requires an individual assessment and plan for installation, and while these assessments are ongoing, we are eager to get started.”