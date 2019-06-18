Trial begins for Manitoba Mountie accused of shooting at vehicle without cause

An RCMP officer has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, criminal negligence and other charges stemming from an on-duty shooting.

Const. Abram Letkeman is on trial for the death of Steven Campbell, who died during a traffic stop in Thompson, Man., in November 2015.

At the time, the Independent Investigation Unit, the agency that investigates serious actions involving Manitoba police, said the officer tried to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically.

The agency said the officer fired his gun when the vehicle suddenly accelerated and struck him.

One of the first witnesses at the trial was Campbell’s partner, Lori Flett, who testified that Campbell did not have a weapon and that his hands were not on the steering wheel when the officer fired shots through the windshield.

Under cross-examination, Flett admitted to having trouble remembering some events that day. She also testified that she had been drinking and has used cocaine.