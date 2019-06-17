Raptors fans celebrate championship parade in Pickering at Jurassic Park East

Fans in Durham proved that not all die-hard Raptors supporters needed to participate in the chaos of downtown Toronto to have a good time.

Jurassic Park East proved to be another option for people who decided to stay local.

It wasn’t quite the sea of people that packed the streets of downtown Toronto, but Raptors fans who couldn’t make it to the parade gathered at Jurassic Park East to watch the team celebrate their NBA Championship.

“Unfortunately, I have my grandchildren that I look after during the day, but if I wasn’t looking after them I would have been downtown,” said Raptors fan Angelina Anglo.

“I was determined to come over here, I’ve been over here since 9:00,” said Victor Little, Raptors fan.

“We were averaging a 1,000 people a night, even with the bad weather. And to bring everyone together like this, it’s a real sense of community and it’s well beyond Pickering, as we know. Its across the country,” said Pickering mayor Dave Ryan.

Maggie Bozdarov is a Raptors season ticket holder.

“Words can’t describe it. It’s been fantastic; it’s been everything I’ve invested in,” said Bozdarov.

She really wanted to be there in person to celebrate with what’s estimated to be millions of fellow fans.

“It’s exciting to see this, it’s exciting to be a part of this, it’s exciting to be alive in this historic moment,” she said. “I’m glad my daughter is a part of it. I wish I was downtown, but I had her in mind.”

The feeling Bozdarov has this Monday compared to a week ago, she says, is like night and day.

“I was at Game 5 and I don’t think I sat once in my seat, so I’m just proud that they got to win it in Game 6 to represent the Six but I wish I got to see it in Game 5. That one point killed me,” said Bozdarov.

Gordon and Sandy Brittain spent most of the NBA Finals in Hungary, including Game 6, when the Raptors were crowned the NBA Champions.

“My son-in-law taped it for me, so I saw it last night,” said Gordon Brittain, another Raptors fan.

“To see this today, this is like when the Blue Jays won the World Series, only this is even bigger and better,” said Sandy Brittain, Raptors fan.

Jurassic Park East has brought together thousands of Raptors fans in Pickering throughout the Finals. Mayor Dave Ryan says it’s brought the community together and he hopes to have more viewing parties in the near future — just like the fans hope for another championship.