Thom Yorke announces solo North American fall tour
Radiohead‘s eclectic frontman Thom Yorke has just announced a fall North American solo tour.
That’s right. The 50-year-old singer is set to embark on a 15-date trek with special guest, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes.
The live backing band consists of visual composer Tarik Barri, who has produced the visuals of many of Yorke’s solo performances, and Nigel Godrich.
Godrich has every Radiohead album since 1997’s OK Computer, as well as most of Yorke’s solo works, including his debut, The Eraser (2006) and Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes (2014).
According to an official press release, Yorke and co. will perform a range of material from his solo career, including “new and unreleased material.”
Although Yorke released his latest album — and inaugural soundtrack — Suspiria (2018) only last October, many fans have speculated that the No Surprises singer would drop another solo record in the near future.
The speculation comes after mysterious posters appeared, advertising a fictional company named Anima Technologies, which claims it can aid customers in forgetting their dreams.
According to Spin, the posters have been spotted in London, Dallas, Milan and several other cities.
Each poster features a phone number that, when called, plays one of Yorke’s unreleased solo tracks named Not the News.
However, it’s currently unclear if Yorke is actively working on any new material.
Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. ET.
All tour dates and additional ticket details can be found on the Waste Headquarters website.
** All Canadian dates are bolded **
Sept. 26 — Laval, Que. @ Place Bell
Sept. 27 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 29 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Sept. 30 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!
Oct. 4 — Austin, Tex. @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
Oct. 6 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre
Oct. 9 — New Orleans, La. @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre for the Performing Arts
Oct. 11 — Austin, Tex. @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
Oct. 18 — Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
Oct. 20 — Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 21 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Orpheum
Oct. 22 — Portland, Ore. @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Oct. 25 — Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
Oct. 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
