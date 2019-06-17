Thom Yorke announces solo North American fall tour

Radiohead‘s eclectic frontman Thom Yorke has just announced a fall North American solo tour.

That’s right. The 50-year-old singer is set to embark on a 15-date trek with special guest, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes.

The live backing band consists of visual composer Tarik Barri, who has produced the visuals of many of Yorke’s solo performances, and Nigel Godrich.

This September and October, @thomyorke will be bringing Tomorrow's Modern Boxes to North America, performing with @nigelgod and @tarikbarri. Go to W.A.S.T.E. for full details of all the dates https://t.co/ri8Ff5KEDy pic.twitter.com/AB1UQI8Ftq — Radiohead (@radiohead) June 17, 2019

Godrich has every Radiohead album since 1997’s OK Computer, as well as most of Yorke’s solo works, including his debut, The Eraser (2006) and Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes (2014).

According to an official press release, Yorke and co. will perform a range of material from his solo career, including “new and unreleased material.”

Although Yorke released his latest album — and inaugural soundtrack — Suspiria (2018) only last October, many fans have speculated that the No Surprises singer would drop another solo record in the near future.

The speculation comes after mysterious posters appeared, advertising a fictional company named Anima Technologies, which claims it can aid customers in forgetting their dreams.

According to Spin, the posters have been spotted in London, Dallas, Milan and several other cities.

Each poster features a phone number that, when called, plays one of Yorke’s unreleased solo tracks named Not the News.

However, it’s currently unclear if Yorke is actively working on any new material.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

All tour dates and additional ticket details can be found on the Waste Headquarters website.

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

Sept. 26 — Laval, Que. @ Place Bell

Sept. 27 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 29 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Sept. 30 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

Oct. 4 — Austin, Tex. @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct. 6 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre

Oct. 9 — New Orleans, La. @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 11 — Austin, Tex. @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct. 18 — Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Oct. 20 — Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 21 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Orpheum

Oct. 22 — Portland, Ore. @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Oct. 25 — Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

Oct. 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

