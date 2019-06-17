Pedestrian safety initiatives continue to divide mountain, lower city

There’s been a heated debate over the latest efforts to slow traffic through a west Hamilton neighbourhood.

Members of the city’s public works committee have voted 7-2 to create a flashing 40km/hr zone on Aberdeen Avenue between Queen Street and Longwood Road during school arrival and dismissal hours.

The motion, once given final approval by Hamilton City Council, will also allow parking on both sides of Aberdeen from Queen Dundurn streets.

Ancaster councillor Lloyd Ferguson complains that Aberdeen is a major artery into the lower city from the west mountain and says that the changes “aren’t giving any consideration to those people who are sitting in congestion every day.”

Councillor Maureen Wilson, Ward 1, counters that “either our children come first or your five minutes of commuting time come first,” adding that “the health and well-being of our children must come first.”

Hamilton city staff are also recommending that speed limits be reduced to 40 km/hr on various other local and minor collector roads, and to 30 km/hr near select schools as allowed by the provincial government’s Bill 65, however that report has been tabled to a future meeting.

