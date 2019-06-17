Man charged after reported assault in Orillia: OPP

A 47-year-old man has been charged after a man was reportedly assaulted at the Rotary Place in Orillia on Friday night, OPP say.
Shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call where they found a man bleeding as a result of an altercation, police say.
Police say the victim was assaulted after a verbal dispute and that a subsequent investigation formed grounds to charge a suspect.
Dwayne Palomaki, 47, now faces charges of assault causing bodily harm.
Palomaki was arrested on Saturday and released on a promise to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 23, OPP say.
Anyone with further information can contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
The investigation is ongoing.
