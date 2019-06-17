Dam failure causes road collapse in Quinte West

A dam failure has caused significant destruction in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West dam, run by Quebec-based Innergex Renewable Energy, malfunctioned Saturday morning after a power outage, according to the city.

When the power went out, the dam’s backup generators did not kick in, and its doors closed completely, causing water to flow over the dam and into Glen Miller, a region in Quinte West.

Trenton-Frankford Road, also known as County Road 33, from Johnstown Road to Plant Street was uprooted due to the water, exposing a high-pressure gas line.

People from one business and one residence were displaced due to the water, but there have been no injuries reported. A vehicle was also swept away into the Trent River but has now been secured.

Hannah Brown, community engagement officer with the City of Quinte West, says the overflow was stopped around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday thanks to Parks Canada, which moderated water flow from regions nearby.

Although the flooding issue has been resolved, Trenton-Frankford Road is severely damaged, and Brown says it’s unclear how long the highway will be closed.

Brown says the city has geotechnical engineers on site assessing the damage.

More to come.