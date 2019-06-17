Calgary police ‘concerned’ for missing woman Romana Tokarova

Calgary police are hoping to find a woman who went missing from the community of Douglasglen over the weekend.

Romana Tokarova was last seen at her home in the 300 block of Douglasglen Point Southeast on Friday. When her family awoke in the morning, Tokarova was missing.

A news release from the Calgary Police Service said the 29-year-old has not been seen or heard from since.

“Police are concerned for her welfare,” CPS said.

Tokarova is described as five feet seven inches tall and 145 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing black leggings, a black hoodie and a dark-coloured T-shirt.

On Saturday, investigators released a CCTV photo of Tokarova taken at the Shawnessy C-Train station at approximately 8 a.m. It’s believed she was travelling westbound through the station and continued on to Shawmeadows Gate.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary police’s non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.