Man seriously injured after stabbing in Parkdale: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man is seriously injured after a stabbing in Parkdale.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just before 3 p.m.

Investigators said they located the victim with stab wounds as he tried to board a streetcar after being stabbed.

Paramedics said the man was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and officers said they believe the injuries may be life-threatening.

There’s currently no word on suspect information and the investigation is still ongoing.