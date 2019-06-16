Bernard Avenue to close for repaving, bike lane installation

The City of Kelowna is set to begin work on Bernard Avenue to repave the road and add bike lanes.

The city says the work is part of its pavement management program and pedestrian and bicycle master plan.

As of Sunday morning, motorists will be unable to park between Richter and Ethel streets, and vehicles left in the area will be towed, according to the city.

The city also says that once completed, the Bernard Avenue bike lane network between downtown, Glenmore Road and the Ethel Steet active transportation corridor will be connected.

