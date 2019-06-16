Ferry shuttle servicing Montreal’s east end hits the water for another season

People living in Montreal’s east end will once again have the chance to beat the traffic as the water taxi service hit the waters for another season Sunday morning.

The river cruiser initiative has made a return after a “successful” pilot project in 2018.

The service brings passengers along the St. Lawrence River from Pointe-aux-Trembles to the Old Port.

The project originally started with a week-long trial, which was then extended to a 23-week period last summer.

This year the service will be offered from June to mid-September.

The ride along the river is advertised to take less than 30 minutes. The trip from the east-end borough to the Old Port would take over an hour by car.

The ferry fee is the same as the city’s public transit system: $3.50. Cyclists who wish to traverse the river will be charged $4.50.

The sheltered propeller boat can seat 47 passengers and carry 15 bikes at a time.

The shuttle will run every 30 minutes during rush hour and every 60 minutes throughout the rest of the day. It will operate seven days a week.

Riders can jump on at 2 rue Saint-Jean-Baptiste, which connects to Quai Jacques-Cartier in the Old Port.

The full schedule and hours can be found online.