2nd annual Father’s Day Fun Run held in Fredericton

The Father’s Day Fun Run was held in Fredericton on Sunday.

The run is a half-kilometre race around the Picaroons dooryard. Contestants say it’s a great way to spend Father’s Day.

“I think it’s going to be a great time,” said contestant Barb Litalien. “We’ve got lots of friends coming out here today to support all the wonderful dads and make lots of good memories and try to make it an annual event.”

Runners sprinted three laps around the Picaroon’s patio, receiving a five-ounce taster for each lap.

Lorna King says it’s a fun nontraditional way to get the family together.

“We’re trying to get away from doing physical gifts, and it’s a Father’s Day run, and so we just thought we would do it as a family,” said Lorna King, a Fun Run contestant.

Over 50 registered runners came out with a victorious mindset.

“Oh, I’m going to win it because I’ve been training for weeks and I’ve done my stretches, and I’m ready to go,” said Litalien

But better luck next year, Barb. The winner of the second annual fun run race was John Bye.

“It feels great. Last year I came runner up, so this year I made it a point to win and that’s what I did,” said Bye.

In addition to winning the race, John was happy to spend time with his old man.

“I wanted to spend the day with my dad so he’s here too having a few beers and we’re just going to hang out and have some fun,” said Bye.

And for winning the blue ribbon, Bye will get to bring eight friends to Picaroon’s for a beer tasting.

At the end, each runner got a full beer, a burger, and a Picaroon’s swag bag.