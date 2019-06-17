Dark Poutine podcast recap: Joseph Galfy Jr. and Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker

WARNING: This podcast contains graphic language. Discretion is advised.

On this week’s episode of the Dark Poutine podcast, we tell the story of a man who gained internet fame as Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker.

In May 2013, police in New Jersey found respected 73-year-old lawyer Joseph Galfy Jr. dead in the bedroom of his home wearing only socks and underwear. Investigators were quickly onto a suspect who turned out to be a well-known drifter.

Three months before, the suspect — Canadian-born Caleb Lawrence McGillvary — had become an internet celebrity known as Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker. He was interviewed by Jessob Reisbeck for Fox News in Fresno, Calif. The video then went viral.

READ MORE: ‘Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker’ convicted of 1st-degree murder in N.J. man’s death

In the interview, McGillvary, using the name Kai, described coming to the aid of people who were being attacked by a large man who he had been riding with only moments before. Using a hatchet from his backpack, McGillvary had cleaved the man’s skull three times, allowing bystanders and later police to subdue the large man.

Six years later, in May 2019, jurors in Union County convicted 30-year-old McGillvary for the death of Galfy Jr. Authorities said the two met in New York and the defendant stayed at Galfy’s home. McGillvary alleged that he acted in self-defence, but prosecutors said his statements were inconsistent.

Sources:

Wikipedia — Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker

Court documents — People v. Mcbride

Full Interview — Kai, Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker, amazing interview with Jessob Reisbeck

Kai’s Legal Support Fundrazr Page

Kai’s Legal Support Facebook Page

