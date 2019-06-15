Crime
Winnipeg Police make arrest after man found dead in fire

A house on Manitoba Avenue after a Saturday night fire.

Winnipeg Police have made an arrest in the city’s 21st homicide

The death, originally treated by police as ‘suspicious’, was the result of a house fire in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue on the night of June 1..

A man was killed in the blaze, which investigators believe was deliberately set.

Police identified the victim on Wednesday as Hubert Wilson McKay, 63.

Since then, 34-year-old William Joseph Campbell has been charged with second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life and was detained in custody.

