Winnipeg Police make arrest after man found dead in fire

Winnipeg Police have made an arrest in the city’s 21st homicide
The death, originally treated by police as ‘suspicious’, was the result of a house fire in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue on the night of June 1..
READ MORE: Homicide investigators looking into deadly Manitoba Avenue blaze
A man was killed in the blaze, which investigators believe was deliberately set.
Police identified the victim on Wednesday as Hubert Wilson McKay, 63.
Since then, 34-year-old William Joseph Campbell has been charged with second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life and was detained in custody.
With files from Sam Thompson
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.