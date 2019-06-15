Winnipeg Police make arrest after man found dead in fire

Winnipeg Police have made an arrest in the city’s 21st homicide

The death, originally treated by police as ‘suspicious’, was the result of a house fire in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue on the night of June 1..

A man was killed in the blaze, which investigators believe was deliberately set.

Police identified the victim on Wednesday as Hubert Wilson McKay, 63.

Since then, 34-year-old William Joseph Campbell has been charged with second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life and was detained in custody.

With files from Sam Thompson