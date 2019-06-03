Homicide investigators looking into deadly Manitoba Avenue blaze

A deadly house fire on Manitoba Avenue Saturday night is being treated as suspicious in nature, Winnipeg police said Monday.

Two people managed to escape the blaze before Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews arrived at the scene, but a third person, a man in his 60s, was found dead inside.

The police Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation, and asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

