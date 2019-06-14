Politics
June 14, 2019 11:25 pm

Trudeau to apologize to Italians mistreated in Canada during WWII

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives remarks at a reception held in honour of Italian Heritage Month in Vaughan, Ont., on Friday, June 14, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will issue a formal apology to Italians mistreated in Canada during the Second World War.

Trudeau made the announcement Friday in Vaughan, Ont., at an event celebrating Italian heritage month.

He says during the war, Italian Canadian families and businesses struggled and no one was held responsible.

Trudeau says a formal apology would offer closure to the community.

He also announced that the federal government would be opening a permanent trade centre in Milan, Italy.

Trudeau did not provide further details, but he says the centre will ensure that the “future is bright” between Canada and Italy.

