Various weekend road closures in store for Toronto’s Taste of Little Italy festival

The annual Taste of Little Italy festival will take over College Street this weekend as it is expected to draw 250,000 people to Toronto’s west end.

Starting Friday, the three-day street festival will close down College Street for various events, including live music, carnival rides and several local food vendors.

College Street will be shut down from Shaw Street to Bathurst Street starting at 6 p.m. and won’t reopen until Monday at 3 a.m.

Meanwhile, Palmerston Avenue, Clinton Street and Montrose Avenue just north of College Street will be closed from 3 p.m. on Friday until early Monday morning.

The TTC will also not provide transit service in the road closure area, and drivers are advised to plan alternate routes.

The festival officially begins at 7 p.m. on Friday.