Fredericton Fire hosts fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

To raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada and spread awareness about the disease the Fredericton fire department is holding its annual ladder sit.

Jennifer Vail is the first female firefighter in New Brunswick to do the ladder sit that will have her suspended 100 feet in the air for 60 hours straight, and she’s finding ways to pass the time.

“I purchased two new books and I have my laptop up here so I’m watching game of thrones,” said Jennifer Vail of Fredericton Fire.

Vail hopes to raise $40,000 this year. To date, the fire department has raised over $400,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada since the ladder sit commenced 21 years ago.

Muscular Dystrophy is a disease that results in increasing weakening and breakdown of skeletal muscles over time. The disorders differs from person to person based on which muscles are affected, the degree of weakness, how fast they worsen, and when symptoms begin.

For Richard Steeves a former Electronic Technician at the University of New Brunswick it began when he was 21-years-old.

“I’m unable to walk anymore, my hands are starting to get very weak, so its catching up, but it is what it is and you deal with it,” said Steeves.

Steeves says his private health care pays for his medical expenses including his $20,000 mobility chair.

“For the average person a lot of insurance will cover 80 percent but that still leaves a big chunk of money and that’s where some of the funds that are raised goes to help for that,” he said.

For the last four years firefighter Jason Waterhouse did the ladder sit, but now he’s happy to pass the torch to Jennifer.

“Until there’s a cure or something that comes out of this so that we don’t have to do this, that’s our goal. But until that day we’re going to be here,” Waterhouse said.

And to anyone struggling with Muscular Dystrophy Richard Steeves has a message of encouragement:

“It may be very difficult, but you got to keep plugging away, because they are starting to make some headway on the research.”