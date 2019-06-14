Barrie city council upholds reprimand against Ward 2 councillor Keenan Aylwin

Barrie city council approved a motion Wednesday to reprimand Ward 2 councillor Keenan Aylwin regarding a Facebook post that the city’s integrity commissioner found violated two sections of Barrie’s Code of Conduct.

The motion also requested that Aylwin delete the Facebook post and any of the identified comments from his social media by Friday at 5 p.m.

The Facebook post has since been removed. Aylwin’s post said that two local Conservative MPs are “playing footsies with white supremacists.”

Both MPs, John Brassard and Alex Nuttall, launched defamation suits against Aylwin regarding the post.

In a statement released Thursday, Brassard said he’s instructed his lawyer to drop the civil lawsuit against Aylwin.

“I am satisfied with the findings made by Council and the Integrity Commissioner,” Brassard said in the statement.

Aylwin told Global News on Friday that he hasn’t received any notification of the lawsuit being dropped. “I have not agreed to any offers of settlement, but I’m still completely open to discussion around that and coming to a reasonable resolution on the matter,” he said

Global News contacted Brassard’s office for further comment on Friday but was told by his policy director, Rob Dekker, that Brassard does not wish to comment further on the matter at this point in time.

Aylwin also said he’s disappointed that council didn’t accept the integrity commissioner’s recommendation to adopt a social media policy.

“I think it would be advantageous to the city to have clear rules and guidelines for staff and elected officials around the use of social media,” he said.

