Vaudreuil train station to get hundreds of new parking spots

Vaudreuil commuters who rely on public transit are about to get a welcome addition to their commuter rail station.

A major construction project begins next Monday for 230 parking spaces and a revamped bus loop.

The work is slated to cost $24 million and help ease parking problems in one of Canada’s fastest-growing communities.

“They have a plan for the future and that future will serve the community and everyone around,” said Pierre Alexandre, who commutes to Montreal from Hawkesbury, Ont.

The additional bus access at the station raises the question if the work might be done to set up a possible link with the upcoming REM electric train that goes as far west as Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

“No, it’s not related,” said Catherine Maurice, an Exo spokesperson. “It’s done out of a need to have more parking spaces and out of a need for more buses.”

The work is slated to last until the spring of 2020. While construction is underway commuters are encouraged to park at the Multisports Centre across from the station.

