City rolls out plan to tackle invasive species and temporarily preserve Winnipeg’s ash trees

The City of Winnipeg’s Insect Control Branch will begin treating ash trees this Monday to stop the spread of a beetle that can cause widespread damage.

Kerienne La France, Supervisor of Urban Forestry Technical Services told 680 CJOB that the city’s 350,000 ash trees – 100,000 of which are located in public parks and on boulevards – are at risk to the emerald ash borer.

The city will be proactively removing infected trees, as well injecting ash trees with insecticides which can kill the ash-borer larvae inside the trunks.

“As invasive pests move through our city, the damage from these pests has already led us to remove about 1,200 ash trees this year,” said La France.

“It’s important to be proactive in slowing the mortality of our ash trees. We’re selecting the best of the ash trees on public property for these injections, so we get the best value out of the treatment.”

The injections, which begin Monday evening, mark the city’s second consecutive year of trying to get ahead of the problem. The city said all of the city’s ash trees will eventually succumb to the pests, so the treatment program is aimed at temporarily preserving Winnipeg’s urban canopy.

La France said Winnipeggers can help by remaining vigilant and keeping an eye out for suspicious ash trees – excessive woodpecker damage is often a tell-tale sign – as well as following safe practices when it comes to firewood.

“As we get ready for camping season, I know we’re all getting ready to go to the cottage and hit the campground this summer, but something that’s really important for people to know is not to move firewood,” she said.

“Invasive species can hitchhike on firewood piles, so we’d like people to know it’s important to wait until you buy firewood until you get to your destination and then either burn it all or leave it behind when you go home.”

