Crime
June 14, 2019 11:45 am

Last year saw significant decrease in use of force calls, say Winnipeg police

By Online Journalist  Global News

A Winnipeg police cruiser outside an apartment block.

Jordan Pearn
A A

The Winnipeg Police Service says it experienced a significant decrease in ‘use of force’ reports in 2018, when compared to previous years.

According to the WPS’ annual report to the Winnipeg Police Board, released Friday as part of the board’s regular meeting agenda, 2018 saw 757 use of force reports – a decrease of 13 per cent from 2017’s numbers.

Story continues below

“In all cases where force is used or a weapon is discharged (other than for training purposes), the incident is documented through an electronic reporting system known as Blue Team.

READ MORE: Officer-involved shootings not a cause for panic, says Winnipeg criminologist

“This allows use of force experts to independently review and assess whether the force application was reasonable and necessary given the totality of circumstances,” said the report.

“It also allows the Service to identify opportunities for improvement via training, equipment or procedural updates.”

The report says 99.66 per cent of all calls were resolved without police having to resort to force.

“In the vast majority of calls for service, tactical communication and officer presence, were sufficient to restore order or gain compliance.”

WATCH: South Sudanese community condemns man’s death after Winnipeg police shooting

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Police use of force
Use of Force
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Board

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.