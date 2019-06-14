Driver dead after tractor trailer, truck crash in Caledon: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a collision between a tractor trailer and a pickup truck in Caledon on Friday morning.
Officers responded to the area of King Street between Airport and Torbram roads at around 8:06 a.m.
Investigators tell Global News one of the drivers was pronounced dead, while the second driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.
OPP are asking for any witnesses to come forward.
The investigation is ongoing.
