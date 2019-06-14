Driver dead after tractor trailer, truck crash in Caledon: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a collision between a tractor trailer and a pickup truck in Caledon on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of King Street between Airport and Torbram roads at around 8:06 a.m.

Investigators tell Global News one of the drivers was pronounced dead, while the second driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

OPP are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

UPDATE: COLLISION: King St between Airport Rd and Torbram Rd #Caledon – 1 fatality. Expect extended road closure. ^kw — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) June 14, 2019

The investigation is ongoing.