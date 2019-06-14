Canada
June 14, 2019 10:33 am

Driver dead after tractor trailer, truck crash in Caledon: OPP

By Web Writer  Global News

OPP officers are investigating after a collision in Caledon took the life of one person on Friday.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
A A

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a collision between a tractor trailer and a pickup truck in Caledon on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of King Street between Airport and Torbram roads at around 8:06 a.m.

READ MORE: 1 dead, another seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash in Caledon

Investigators tell Global News one of the drivers was pronounced dead, while the second driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

OPP are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Airport Road
Caledon
Caledon collision
Caledon crash
Caledon police
King Street
King Street crash
King Street crash Caledon
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
OPP caledon crash
opp crash
Torbram Road

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.