Raptors fever: How Hamilton celebrated an NBA championship

In its 24th year of existence and first NBA finals, the Toronto Raptors are NBA champions.

MVP Kawaii Leonard and company got the job done on the road in Oakland beating the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 to win the best of seven, 4 Games to 2.

Hamilton joined the celebration on Thursday night with thousands taking in a viewing party at First Ontario centre.

WATCH: Raptors fans at First Ontario Place in the final moments of Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Among them, a diverse bunch including moms, dads, couples, longtime fans, new supporters, and bandwagon jumpers.

“Watching game five I saw a lot of missed calls by the referee. The Raptors actually should’ve won game five,” said John from Hamilton who came to First Ontario with wife Amy. “If they go to game seven, I don’t think they’ll last. They got to get it done tonight.”

READ MORE: Raptors make NBA history by defeating Warriors to win Finals

The pair, who’ve been fans since 1998, decided to join the crowd after watching the first five games from home.

David from Ancaster, who came out with his daughters Jessie and Jana, said he’s watched the team off and on since the Vince Carter days but admits he’s been a bit of bandwagon jumper since this years playoff run.

“My favourite player? Fred VanVleet. He’s really energetic, motivates the team and he’s not one of the taller guys. He’s shorter. I kinda like that.”

Meanwhile, Andrew brought his boys A.J. and T.J. out for Game 6.

“It’s the finals. It’s time to wrap it up.” said Andrew who, like T.J., cheers on Kyle Lowry.

“He’s a guard, there are other guards, but he’s a monster, really.”

However, A.J. says his Raptor jersey doesn’t have a name or number on the back.

“I guess I don’t have a favourite, I’m a team guy.”

READ MORE: Fans erupt across Canada as Raptors capture first-ever NBA Title with 114-110 win over Warriors

It was easy for Fans at First Ontario to get into the spectacle as the Raptors had a strong first quarter leading by nine points at one juncture of the game.

However, tension from viewers in the second quarter and third quarters as rotating leads and 30 points from Golden State’s Klay Thompson put the game in doubt.

However, Kyle Lowry’s and Pascal Siakam’s 26 points each plus Fred VanVleet’s, 22, proved too much for the Warriors in the end and the Raptors ended the series in just 6 games.

Fans pouring out of First Ontario Place in Hamilton… the party’s on! #HamOnt #wethenorth pic.twitter.com/kpz3oky7ZA — Michael Farrell (@JBMFarrell) June 14, 2019