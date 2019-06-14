Child in critical condition after falling into pool at Chilliwack home

A child has been flown to hospital in critical condition after falling into a pool at a home in Chilliwack Thursday afternoon.

RCMP confirmed officers responded to a drowning in the 4200-block of Osborne Road just before 4:30 p.m.

A spokesperson could not confirm the age of the child or how the child ended up in the private pool.

He added RCMP are investigating the incident.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) confirmed a patient was airlifted to hospital at 6 p.m., but could not release any information about the victim or the cause of the critical injuries.

Several other paramedic units responded to the scene, a BCEHS spokesperson said.

RCMP said more information about the incident would likely be released Friday.