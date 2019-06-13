Intersection closed due to possible shooting: Calgary police
Calgary police told Global News they have blocked off the intersection of 38 Street and 32 Avenue N.E. to investigate a possible shooting.
According to officials, witnesses said a person in one vehicle was allegedly shooting at a person in a second vehicle around 3:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Police said there are no reports of injuries and the investigation is ongoing.
More to come…
