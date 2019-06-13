Intersection closed due to possible shooting: Calgary police

Calgary police told Global News they have blocked off the intersection of 38 Street and 32 Avenue N.E. to investigate a possible shooting.

According to officials, witnesses said a person in one vehicle was allegedly shooting at a person in a second vehicle around 3:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police said there are no reports of injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

More to come…

WATCH: (Jan. 25, 2019) What’s behind Calgary’s most recent shootings?