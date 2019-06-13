Women who rushed to Airdrie victim’s aid traumatized by violent scene: ‘It was a horror movie’

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Witnesses who rushed to help the victim of a horrific attack in Airdrie on Sunday night have been left traumatized by the violent scene.

As the two women remain concerned for their own safety, Global News is identifying them only by their first names.

They were first alerted to the incident, when their condo building’s fire alarm went off.

Jessica said she walked into the hallway to leave her condo when she she heard screams.

Just a few doors down, she found a woman badly bleeding and yelling for help.

“The victim was slumped over in front of the burning apartment with the smoke coming out,” Jessica said. “She was brutally cut up [and] there was a lot of blood everywhere.”

Jessica said she called 911 while one of her best friends — Nicole — who also lives in the building, rushed to the woman’s aid.

“It was completely inhumane,” Nicole said.

“It was brutality, it was a horror movie.”

The women told Global News that the victim’s apartment was on fire and she had been stabbed.

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder after injured woman found in Airdrie apartment fire

“Her fingers were chopped off. She had wounds all over her body,” Nicole said.

The witnesses said first responders arrived within minutes of the call to 911.

The injured woman remains in hospital.

Nicole said she has been messaging with her, and given the circumstances, can’t believe her strength. She said she considers the injured woman a true survivor.

“She’s an amazing woman,” Nicole said.

“She’s so strong.”

The carpets in the hallway have been cleaned, but stains from the violent attack have left a permanent reminder of what happened.

“Her voice still plays in my head every time I open that door,” Jessica said. “It’s something I’m never going to forget.”

The RCMP is not releasing the name of the accused in this case, but said he’s still in custody.

The man is charged with a string of offences, including attempted murder and arson.

He is also charged with breaching conditions of a prior release.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available.

Connect with someone at Crisis Services Canada toll-free at 1-833-456-4566 any time, or text 45645. Here is another list of crisis hotlines you can call.

Click here for a map of shelters offering a safe place to stay, counselling and referrals.

Here’s more information about services for abused men.

Newcomers to Canada, you can find free services near you here.

This government resource includes family violence supports, along with a list of resource options.

Here’s a booklet put together by survivors of family violence that can help you create a safety plan.

Find your nearest Canadian Mental Health Association location or learn more about well-being supports across Canada here.