Sentence expires for man convicted in deaths of 4 Alberta Mounties

A man convicted for his role in the shooting deaths of four Mounties in rural Alberta is no longer subject to parole conditions.

Shawn Hennessey pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years for the killings on a farm near Mayerthorpe in 2005.

He was granted full parole in 2015 and his sentence fully expired this week.

Hennessey and his brother-in-law, Dennis Cheeseman, admitted to giving the shooter, James Roszko, a gun and a ride to his property where the RCMP had been guarding a Quonset hut.

Roszko ambushed and killed the officers before killing himself.

Cheeseman also pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison.