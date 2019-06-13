‘Brides on the Loose’: Calgary women back in their wedding dresses to support Children’s Wish Foundation

Once the big day’s done, there usually aren’t too many opportunities for a woman to get back into her wedding dress.

But now, some Calgarians are jumping at the chance, having some fun and supporting an important charity while they’re at it.

“What a great opportunity!” Tiffany Armitage said. “I mean, who doesn’t like looking like a princess!”

Armitage and several other women are participating in an event called Brides on the Loose on Friday, June 14.

They’re donning their wedding dresses, wearing them around Calgary as they go about their regular activities, and joining together in a couple of group appearances as well.

“We’re going to go to the Stephen Avenue Mall,” Lynn Molvik said. “And then we’re going to go to the [Alberta] Children’s Hospital.”

It’s all aimed at raising money for the Children’s Wish Foundation, which provides vacations and other special experiences for children with serious health challenges.

“People [will] wonder why there’s a lot of crazy brides running around!” Armitage said with a laugh. “[We’ll] get some attention, so people know what a great charity this is.”

The women will be asking Calgarians to donate what they can to support the organization.

“The goal is to raise $10,000 dollars,” Jody Castle said. “Because the average cost of a wish is $10,000.”

For most of the women, it’s the first time they’ve ever been back in their wedding dresses.

“I’ve had it stored away for 20 years!” Armitage said.

The women are inviting people to keep their eyes open for the Brides on the Loose — they could be anywhere.

“Maybe we should do some grocery shopping,” Armitage said. “Get some gas, car washes!”